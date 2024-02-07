Fort Novosel Fire Department Forges Strong Bonds with Surrounding Communities Through Mutual Aid Agreements

In an exemplary display of the power of community and inter-agency collaboration, the Fort Novosel Fire Department has established mutual aid agreements (MAAs) with more than 40 neighboring fire departments. This strategic alliance allows the department to extend its helping hand to the Wiregrass area, offering assistance during times of emergencies, and receiving the same in return.

Collaboration for Greater Good

The essence of these MAAs lies in the sharing of resources and manpower, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the Fort Novosel Fire Department and the local fire departments. Fire Chief Jeremy Evett emphasises the department's readiness to support local agencies, with a robust infrastructure of 21 fire stations and a diverse range of assets at their disposal.

A Testament to Community Bonds

These agreements, which necessitate renewal every five years, are multifaceted and require the approval of all involved parties. Notwithstanding, they are deemed essential for promoting strong relationships between the military installation and surrounding communities. Last month, the firefighters from Fort Novosel provided crucial aid to the Elba Fire Department in quelling an escalating brush fire that had consumed around 150 acres.

Challenges and Triumphs of Mutual Aid

While these mutual aid calls are relatively infrequent, the department maintains a state of preparedness to respond promptly and effectively. The MAAs, despite presenting challenges such as communication differences, stand as a testament to a long-standing tradition that benefits both the military and civilian communities. They embody the deep bonds of service that extend beyond the installation gates, reinforcing the sense of unity and communal responsibility.