Fort Lauderdale Native Serves with Pride in Navy's ACU 1 in San Diego

By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community OutreachSAN DIEGO - Petty Officer 2nd Class Chevar Cummings, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serves the U.S. Navy at Assault Craft Unit One (ACU 1) operating out of San Diego. Cummings, who joined the Navy seven years ago, reflects on the values learned in Fort Lauderdale and how they've shaped his service.

Advertisment

Hometown Values in Naval Service

Cummings credits his upbringing in Fort Lauderdale with instilling in him the honesty and leadership skills essential for his role in the Navy. "One of the biggest things I learned from Fort Lauderdale was to be honest," Cummings said. His experiences growing up influenced his understanding of responsibility and teamwork, qualities that are paramount in his duties as an electronics technician with ACU 1.

Commitment to Service and Community

Advertisment

ACU 1 plays a crucial role in military and humanitarian operations, with more than 300 sailors managing 32 landing crafts. Cummings's pride in his work is evident, especially when discussing the advancement to petty officer second class, a rank achieved by a mere 3% of electronics technicians at the time of his promotion. This milestone underscores the dedication and hard work required to excel in the Navy.

Gratitude and Recognition

Cummings does not forget the support system that has helped him throughout his military career. He extends his gratitude to his mentors within the Navy, his wife Sydnee, and his friend Michael Feinberg. "I'm just so thankful for the opportunity to possibly put my life on the line for the people back home," Cummings expressed, highlighting the honor he feels in serving his country.

The story of Petty Officer 2nd Class Chevar Cummings is a testament to the impact of hometown values on national service. His journey from Fort Lauderdale to the decks of ACU 1 in San Diego exemplifies the diverse backgrounds and experiences that strengthen the U.S. Navy and, by extension, the nation itself.