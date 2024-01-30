Fort Carson Soldier Faces Court-Martial Over Alleged Rape: Victim Testifies

The court-martial of Pvt. 1st Class Stedman Bell, a military police officer stationed at Fort Carson, began on Monday, putting the spotlight on an alleged sexual assault case that has shaken the American military community. Bell is accused of raping a 21-year-old civilian woman in a case that has already seen a conviction for Spc. Mariano Rosendo, who was involved in the same incident.

Victim's Testimony

The victim, whose identity has been withheld for her protection, testified against Bell, recounting the traumatic night of May 2021. She had intended to engage in consensual sex with her boyfriend, Spc. Gonzalo Michael Perez, but was allegedly assaulted by Bell and Rosendo instead. Despite her pleas for Bell to leave, he allegedly proceeded to sexually assault her, while Rosendo forced her into performing oral sex.

Defense Arguments and Alleged Threat

The defense argued that the woman never explicitly told Bell 'no.' They suggested her participation by citing handprints on her buttocks, an allegation that the prosecution is expected to counter in the coming sessions. The case took a darker turn when, after the incident, Bell is accused of pointing a loaded gun at the victim's friends who had come to confront him.

Previous Conviction and Upcoming Verdict

The military judge presiding over the case is expected to deliver a verdict later in the week. This court-martial follows a previous one where Spc. Mariano Rosendo was convicted for his involvement in the same incident. Rosendo has already been sentenced to 12 months in prison, demoted to private, and dishonorably discharged. The outcome of this trial will likely influence the forthcoming court-martial of Spc. Gonzalo Michael Perez, the victim's boyfriend, who also allegedly assaulted her and photographed the encounter.