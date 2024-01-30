Former Sri Lanka Army Commander General Daya Ratnayake Joins SJB as Senior Advisor

General Daya Ratnayake, a respected figure in Sri Lanka's military history, has recently joined the political landscape of the country by aligning with the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB). The former 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army was appointed as a Senior Advisor for Public Policy, marking a significant transition from his illustrious military career to a new role in public policy and governance.

From Military Laurels to Political Aspirations

General Ratnayake's military career, which began in 1980, is marked with distinguished service and numerous honors. Among his many accolades, he has been awarded the 'Rana Wickrama Padakkama', the 'Rana Sura Padakkama', 'Uttama Seva Padakkama', and the 'Desha Putra Sammanaya'. He has also played a pivotal role in the war against the LTTE and has been instrumental in rehabilitating ex-LTTE combatants.

Meeting with the Opposition Leader

On January 29, General Ratnayake formally began his political journey by meeting with the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa. At this meeting, he obtained his membership of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and his appointment as the Senior Advisor for Public Policy was confirmed. This move marks a significant chapter for Ratnayake, whose previous roles include service as the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman and as the Secretary for the Ministry of Industries under the former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

A New Chapter in Public Policy

With his appointment, General Ratnayake is set to bring his leadership experience and recognition from the military into the sphere of public policy. His role as a Senior Advisor will undoubtedly benefit from his extensive military experience and the strategic acumen he developed during his tenure as the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army. As Sri Lanka navigates its political future, the addition of such a distinguished military figure to the political landscape is indeed noteworthy.