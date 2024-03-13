First LCA Tejas Crash Amid Bharat Shakti Exercise, PM Modi Witnesses; IAF Initiates Inquiry

In an unprecedented incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, during the high-profile Bharat Shakti exercise, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top defence officials. The crash, which occurred shortly after the aircraft participated in the exercise, marks the first such accident involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas since its induction into the IAF in July 2016. Fortunately, the pilot safely ejected and a Court of Inquiry has been established to uncover the cause of the accident.

Advertisment

Chronology and Cause of the Crash

The crash took place during an operational training sortie, which was part of the integrated tri-services exercise aimed at showcasing India's progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. According to initial reports, engine failure is suspected to be the cause of the accident. The Tejas aircraft had performed alongside another fighter jet, executing flares before descending near Jaisalmer, approximately 100 kilometres from the Bharat Shakti exercise's Pokhran venue. The pilot's successful ejection prevented any loss of life, highlighting the safety measures embedded in the aircraft's design.

Implications for Indigenous Defence Capabilities

Advertisment

The Bharat Shakti exercise was not just a display of military strength but also a testament to India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence production. The event featured a range of indigenously developed weapons and systems, including the LCA Mk-1, light combat helicopter Prachand, and various unmanned aerial vehicles, among others. Prime Minister Modi's presence and the participation of high-ranking defence officials underscored the national importance of the exercise and the indigenous defence manufacturing initiative. The crash, while unfortunate, brings to light the challenges and risks inherent in the development and operational training of advanced military aircraft.

Future of LCA Tejas and IAF Modernisation

The IAF's plans to induct a significant number of LCA Tejas aircraft into its fleet remain unchanged, with orders for 83 Mk-1A fighters already placed and plans for additional acquisitions. The Tejas is expected to play a pivotal role in the IAF's modernisation efforts, eventually replacing the aging fleet of Soviet-era MiG-21 jets. The ongoing inquiry into the crash is crucial for understanding the incident's impact on the Tejas program and ensuring the safety and reliability of future operations. Despite the setback, India's pursuit of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing continues, with the LCA Tejas being a cornerstone of this vision.

As the Indian Air Force and the nation reflect on this incident, the commitment to advancing indigenous defence capabilities remains unwavering. The successful development and deployment of LCA Tejas and other homegrown military hardware are vital for India's strategic autonomy and security in the 21st century. The lessons learned from the crash will undoubtedly contribute to the evolution of India's defence technology and operational doctrines, reinforcing the country's position as a rising power in global defence.