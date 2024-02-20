Final Salute: O'Neill's Thomas McDermott Honored with Military Rites

In the quiet town of O'Neill, Nebraska, the community prepares to bid farewell to one of its most venerable citizens, Thomas McDermott. At the age of 98, McDermott's life story is a testament to the enduring spirit of service and community that defines the heartland of America. Scheduled for 11 a.m. this coming Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, his funeral is set to be a solemn occasion, with the Rev. Michael Sellner presiding over the services.

A Legacy of Service

McDermott's passing on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, marks the end of an era for those who knew him. A long-time resident of O'Neill, his life was characterized by a quiet dedication to both his country and community. It is fitting, then, that his final journey will be accompanied by military rites, courtesy of the O'Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. This honor underscores the respect and gratitude owed to McDermott, not just for his age but for his contributions as a veteran. The burial will take place in the parish cemetery, following the service, ensuring his legacy remains a steadfast part of the community he so dearly loved.

Remembering Thomas McDermott

As the town prepares to say its goodbyes, arrangements for McDermott's funeral have been meticulously planned. Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. this Friday at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill, with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. These moments of remembrance offer the community an opportunity to reflect on the impact McDermott had on those around him. His life, marked by resilience and dedication, serves as an inspiring chapter in the larger story of O'Neill's history.

A Community's Farewell

The funeral service and subsequent military honors are not just a personal tribute but a public acknowledgment of McDermott's role within the fabric of O'Neill. The participation of the O'Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 is a powerful reminder of the bonds of service and sacrifice that tie the community together. As McDermott is laid to rest, those present and those remembering from afar are united in a shared moment of homage to a life well-lived.

In the end, Thomas McDermott's departure leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire. His story, from the fields of Nebraska to the ranks of the military and back to the community he held dear, is a poignant reminder of the values that shape and sustain our lives. As O'Neill gathers to bid him farewell, the spirit of service, dedication, and community he embodied remains a guiding light for future generations.