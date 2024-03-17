FDNY Haskell Brothers Honored at St. Patrick's Day Parade for 9/11 Heroism

Tom and Tim Haskell, FDNY brothers who perished on 9/11 while rescuing others from the Twin Towers, were commemorated during the St. Patrick's Day Parade by their family, including their brother Ken Haskell. The Haskell brothers, known for their dedication and unity, were honored for their bravery and the legacy of service they left behind.

Legacy of Bravery

The brothers, who worked in different boroughs, always found a way to march together in the parade, symbolizing their strong bond. On 9/11, Tim Haskell displayed remarkable courage by climbing higher in the North Tower to assist those in need, ultimately sacrificing his life. Similarly, Tom Haskell led his team in the South Tower, remaining until the unfortunate collapse.

Family of Service

The Haskell family's commitment to service spans generations, with members serving in various capacities, including the military, law enforcement, and firefighting. This year's parade saw a gathering of relatives and colleagues from across the country, reflecting the family's widespread impact and honoring the brothers' love for the tradition.

Tribute and Remembrance

The tribute at the St. Patrick's Day Parade not only honored the Haskell brothers but also served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders. The Haskell family, together with a supportive community, continues to celebrate the brothers' lives and their selfless acts of heroism during one of the nation's darkest days.

The commemoration of Tom and Tim Haskell at the St. Patrick's Day Parade underscores the enduring respect and gratitude for their sacrifice, inspiring future generations to uphold values of courage, dedication, and service.