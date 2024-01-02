en English
Europe

Europe Enhances Space Situational Awareness Amid Increasing Orbital Traffic

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Space traffic management—an oft-ignored aspect of our rapidly evolving technological landscape—is commanding newfound attention. With the increasing number of objects in orbit, from satellites and space stations to substantial space debris, the risk of collision poses a threat not only to space assets but also to critical civilian infrastructure dependent on these assets.

Europe’s Space Situational Awareness Initiative

Prompted by these concerns, Europe is actively involved in developing space situational awareness (SSA) capabilities. European agencies own approximately 12% of all satellites, making the space sector a critical component of Europe’s strategic infrastructure. Companies like ArianeGroup are at the forefront of this initiative, driving innovation and technological advancements vital to Europe’s space industry and stimulating the growth of new tech start-ups.

EDIDP: Enhancing Space and Ballistic Threat Detection

Under the European Defense Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), three projects—SAURON, INTEGRAL, and ODIN’S EYE—are focused on space surveillance for both civil and military applications. Funded by the European Defence Fund, these projects aim to elevate Europe’s capabilities in space and ballistic threat detection and are expected to run until the end of 2024.

ArianeGroup: A Leader in Europe’s Space Sector

ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and Safran, is spearheading the SAURON project with a consortium of 24 partners. It is also responsible for the design, production, and marketing of Europe’s Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launchers, as well as missiles for the French oceanic deterrent force. With specialized expertise in propulsion technologies and space applications equipment, ArianeGroup’s innovations extend beyond the space sector, benefiting other industries as well. In 2020, the group reported revenues of €2.7 billion. CEO André-Hubert Roussel highlights ArianeGroup’s commitment to developing defensive space tools like GeoTracker® and laser-based technologies, leveraging its expertise from civil and military launchers.

Europe Military
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

