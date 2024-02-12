EU Tightens Economic Sanctions on Russia with 12th Package, Austria Grapples with Gas Dependence

In a bid to fortify its economic sanctions against Russia, the European Union has recently unveiled its 12th package, with a specific focus on tanker sales for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The new measures, which will be implemented next week due to the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday, aim to enhance transparency and oversight, thereby preventing any circumvention of existing sanctions.

A New Chapter in EU's Economic Sanctions

The European Union's latest sanctions package, the 12th of its kind, targets the sale of tankers for the transport of crude oil or petroleum products to Russia. The new measures, set to be released on Thursday, Feb. 15, prohibit such sales to Russia unless authorized by a competent authority of an EU Member State. The move is aimed at tightening the noose around Russia's energy sector exports from the CIS, cyber security, AI, and military aspects of the Ukraine conflict.

Austria's Growing Dependence on Russian Gas

Amidst the EU's escalating sanctions, Austria finds itself in a precarious position due to its increased dependence on Russian gas. Over the past two years, the country's reliance on Russian gas has surged from 80% to a staggering 98%. This alarming trend has prompted Austria's energy minister to sound the alarm, urging energy companies to diversify their gas imports and reduce their dependence on Russia.

The Road to Diversification

Despite the high share of Russian gas, which is primarily due to contractual ties, the EU has set a goal to eliminate Russian gas entirely by 2028. As part of this initiative, Austria is being encouraged to explore alternative sources of gas and reduce its reliance on Russia. These measures are aimed at not only improving the country's energy security but also bolstering the EU's collective efforts to counter Russia's aggressive policies.

As the European Union forges ahead with its 12th sanctions package, the spotlight is on Austria and its growing dependence on Russian gas. With the new measures set to improve transparency and oversight, the EU is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate any attempts to circumvent its sanctions. As Austria grapples with the challenge of diversifying its gas imports, the clock is ticking for the country to reduce its dependence on Russia and align itself with the EU's broader objectives.

Note: The document contains information on sanctions on energy sector exports from CIS, cyber security, AI, and military aspects of the Ukraine conflict along with their impacts. Summarized reports included are up till 11:00am East Coast time on the day of distribution. Today's date: 2024-02-12.