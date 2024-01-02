en English
Africa

Ethiopia Recognizes Somaliland: A Game Changing Agreement

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
In an unprecedented geopolitical move, Ethiopia has acknowledged the sovereignty of Somaliland, effectively granting the unrecognized territory its long-sought independence. The deal, which has been described as a ‘gamechanger’ and a ‘step ahead in the right direction’, accords Ethiopia a 20-kilometer stretch of coastal access to the Gulf of Aden.

Shifting Sands: Ethiopia Acquires Naval Access

The agreement has profound implications for Ethiopia, a state that has been landlocked since Eritrea’s secession in 1993. By acquiring a stake in the shoreline of Somaliland, Ethiopia secures a direct route to the Gulf of Aden, bypassing its heavy reliance on Djibouti for international trade. This strategic move is expected to solve Ethiopia’s major economic and strategic problem by offering a viable alternative to Djibouti’s seaport.

Somaliland’s Independence: A New Dawn

For Somaliland, the deal represents a significant milestone in its quest for international recognition. Since declaring independence from Somalia in the 1990s, Somaliland has been lobbying for global acknowledgment of its sovereign status. With this agreement, Ethiopia becomes the first nation to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent entity, separate from Somalia.

The Ripple Effect: Somalia’s Concerns

The accord has sparked concerns in Somalia, which views the deal as a ‘blatant disregard for international norms’. Somalia, which does not recognize Somaliland’s independence, has expressed its disapproval in no uncertain terms, indicating that its sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. This development highlights the complexity of regional politics and the intricate balance of power in the Horn of Africa.

Looking beyond the immediate implications, this landmark agreement suggests that regions with heightened geopolitical tensions are swiftly making strategic adjustments in anticipation of potential changes in regional dynamics. It also underscores the changing face of international politics, wherein traditional notions of sovereignty and territorial integrity are being challenged and redefined. As the world watches with bated breath, the question remains: How will this restructuring of borders redefine the Horn of Africa’s future?

Africa International Relations Military
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

