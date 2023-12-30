en English
International Affairs

Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute: British Warship Arrival Triggers Venezuelan Military Exercises

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:11 am EST
Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute: British Warship Arrival Triggers Venezuelan Military Exercises

The long-standing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region has escalated to new heights, following the arrival of a British warship, HMS Trent, off the coast of Guyana. The Essequibo region, a contentious piece of land constituting about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, is the center of this dispute, having been claimed by Venezuela despite international arbitration in 1899 favoring Guyana.

British Warship Arrival and Venezuelan Response

The arrival of the British warship as part of its Atlantic patrol task deployment was perceived as an ‘unacceptable’ threat by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who in response, ordered over 5,600 Venezuelan troops to participate in military exercises near the Guyana border. Britain, however, has refuted this, asserting that the Venezuelan military exercises are ‘unjustified’ and calling for their cessation.

Regional Concern and Reaction

The escalating conflict has drawn regional attention, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressing concern over the situation. He has urged restraint and dialogue instead of military demonstrations of support to either party. Despite the growing tension, a Guyana foreign ministry source reported that the arrival of the warship occurred ‘uneventfully.’

Venezuela’s Claim to Essequibo

The situation has been further complicated by a controversial referendum held by Maduro’s government, where a vast majority of voters supported Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo. Following this, Maduro initiated legal actions to establish a Venezuelan province in the disputed area and directed the state oil company to begin issuing licenses for oil extraction in the region. However, Guyana maintains that the borders of Essequibo were settled by an arbitration panel in 1899, a claim that Venezuela has been contesting since 1777.

This recent escalation in tensions between Venezuela and Guyana is a testament to the enduring complexity of the Essequibo dispute. With both nations standing firm on their claims and the regional tension growing, the resolution of this conflict remains uncertain. Both nations had previously agreed not to use force in resolving the dispute after a meeting in the Caribbean earlier this month, an agreement now seemingly under threat.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

