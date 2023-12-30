en English
Military

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Forces Encircle Bureij Refugee Camp Amidst Hamas Resistance

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:39 am EST
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Forces Encircle Bureij Refugee Camp Amidst Hamas Resistance

In a significant escalation of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli military forces have begun an encompassing operation in central Gaza. The Bureij refugee camp, a stronghold for the Hamas militant group, has been surrounded by Israeli forces on three sides – east, south, and north. The western flank remains unencroached, according to latest reports.

Israeli Military Actions and Hamas Resistance

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have destroyed tunnels and a hideout used by Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar. Significant clashes have occurred between the IDF and Palestinian fighters, particularly around the West Bank. Hamas, on its part, has been actively resisting the Israeli incursion. In a display of heavy warfare tactics, a minefield was detonated by Palestinian fighters, targeting Israeli troops north of the Bureij camp. Hamas has also claimed responsibility for an offensive against Israeli military assets, stating that they have attacked 20 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah districts over a two-day span.

(Read Also: Gaza in Desperate Need for Peace as Year Ends: An In-depth Look at the Ongoing Conflict)

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

The United Nations has expressed grave concerns over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Civilian casualties, injuries, and severe health issues are widespread. The Secretary-General of the UN has warned about the risk of a broader regional conflict due to escalating violence in the area. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are fleeing to southern Gaza in an attempt to escape Israel’s bombardment of the central strip. An immediate $147.5m arms sale to Israel was authorized by the US, in spite of international criticism.

(Read Also: Middle East Tensions Escalate Amid Various Incidents Involving Israel)

Looking Ahead: Continuing Conflict

The Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats Project, both based in Washington, D.C., have been providing updates on this latest surge of violence in the conflict. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation. As the Israeli forces continue their operation in Bureij and expand into other regions like Khan Younis, the international community watches on, concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis and the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

Military
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

