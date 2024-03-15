Enugu Alert: Army's Range Classification Exercise Scheduled for March 18-21

The Nigerian Army has announced a Range Classification Exercise set to take place in Udi, Enugu State, from March 18 to March 21, urging local residents not to be alarmed by the heavy presence of troops and the sound of gunshots. This training routine is pivotal for enhancing the weapon proficiency and marksmanship skills of the army personnel, alongside verifying the operational readiness of weaponry not currently in active use.

Understanding the Exercise

The exercise, as detailed by Lt Col Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director of 82 Division Army Public Relations, will involve significant troop movements and the use of live ammunition within the Army Training Area in Udi. Aimed at ensuring the troops' readiness and the reliability of their equipment, the exercise is a routine part of the army's commitment to maintaining high standards of operational preparedness.

Community Reassurance

Residents of the affected areas, including Ogbede, Ukehe, Umoka, Afa, Ochima, and Onyohor, are specifically advised not to panic upon witnessing the troop movements or hearing gunfire. The army has taken steps to inform the community, emphasizing the temporary nature of the exercise and the importance of staying clear of the range area for their safety. This initiative reflects the army's proactive approach in minimizing public concern and ensuring the exercise does not disrupt the local daily life more than necessary.

Safety and Proficiency: The Dual Goals

By conducting such exercises, the Nigerian Army not only tests the serviceability of its weapons but also ensures that its personnel remain adept in their use. This dual focus on weapon proficiency and safety underscores the army's ongoing efforts to balance operational readiness with community safety. Residents have been assured that all precautions are being taken to conduct the exercise without incident, reinforcing the army's commitment to both its operational responsibilities and its role within the community.

As the Range Classification Exercise commences, it serves as a reminder of the vital, ongoing work the Nigerian Army undertakes to maintain national security and readiness. For the residents of Enugu State, it is a temporary inconvenience that underscores the persistent efforts made towards ensuring their safety in the broader context of national defense.