End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali

As the New Year dawns, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) concludes its decade-long operations.

The mission, established in response to a violent insurrection and coup in 2013, has been a testament to the UN’s dedication to peace, security, and nation-building. Despite the challenges, MINUSMA’s role in promoting free and peaceful elections, supporting the peace process, and restoring state authority has been pivotal.

Completion of a Challenging Mission

More than 300 fatalities and over 700 injuries among MINUSMA’s personnel paint a picture of the mission’s hardships. However, the end of this mission does not signal the end of the UN’s commitment to Mali.

The UN has pledged continued support to Mali through its agencies, funds, and programs, working hand-in-hand with the Malian government for peace, security, and sustainable development.

Legacy and Future of MINUSMA

MINUSMA’s withdrawal follows a UN Security Council resolution and a request from Mali’s foreign affairs minister. The resolution called for a safe and orderly withdrawal and liquidation period that ends today, December 31, 2023.

The mission has been instrumental in ensuring respect for the ceasefire under the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement and transitioning towards the restoration of state authority.

Continued UN Support and the Road Ahead

Despite the mission’s conclusion, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep appreciation for MINUSMA’s efforts and stressed the UN’s continued support.

The focus now shifts towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead, with security concerns and the potential for increased violence looming large. The global community watches on, hoping that the withdrawal of peacekeepers does not exacerbate the influence of militant groups in the region.