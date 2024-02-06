Elsie Blackwell Receives Little Troopers Medal for Bravery Amidst Battle with Alopecia

A sense of fortitude and resilience has earned seven-year-old Elsie Blackwell a medal from the military children's charity, Little Troopers. Elsie, who hails from Wiltshire, has been officially recognized for her exceptional courage and strength in dealing with Alopecia, a condition that leads to hair loss. Her father, Tom Blackwell, serves in the Royal Air Force at MOD Boscombe Down, a fact that makes her eligible for Little Troopers' support.

Overseas Battle Against Alopecia

Elsie's ordeal with Alopecia began while she was living overseas with her family. Despite the initial shock and potential impact on her confidence, Elsie remained upbeat, quickly adapting to her new school and circumstances. Her hair, after a brief period of regrowth, began to fall out again upon her family's move to Amesbury in 2022.

Courageous Response to Hair Loss

In a bold and inspiring decision in December, Elsie chose to shave her head, an act that her father supported by doing the same. This brave act was not just symbolic but also served to raise over £2,000 for the Little Princess Trust, an organization that provides wigs for children experiencing hair loss.

Recognition as 'Little Trooper of the Month'

Elsie's Beaver leader, Janet Griffiths, nominated her for the 'Little Trooper of the Month' in recognition of her positive attitude and willingness to educate others about her condition. Elsie's actions, filled with bravery and determination, have been a source of pride for her parents and an inspiration to her peers. As a token of her strength, Elsie received a medal, a £50 gift voucher, and a certificate from Little Troopers.