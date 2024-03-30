Easter Message Highlights Sacrifice, Courage in Armed Forces: Gen. Musa Honors Fallen Heroes

In a poignant Easter message, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Nigeria, underscored the significance of sacrifice and courage within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), aligning these virtues with the essence of the Easter celebration. Delivered on March 30, 2024, in Abuja, the General's words served as a powerful reminder of the selfless service and dedication of military personnel, especially in times of national security challenges.

Advertisment

The Essence of Easter in Military Service

General Musa drew parallels between the Easter story of resurrection and renewal, and the ethos of the Armed Forces. "Easter serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ," he noted, stressing that this act of selflessness is mirrored in the daily sacrifices of military personnel who put their lives on the line for Nigeria. The CDS's message was a call to reflection on the values of sacrifice, courage, and hope, urging military members and the nation at large to remain resilient and steadfast in the face of adversity.

Remembering the Fallen, Commitment to the Future

The General also took a moment to pay tribute to fallen heroes, including those who recently lost their lives on a peace mission in Delta State. He emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring their sacrifices, stating, "Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories will always be cherished." General Musa's commitment to nurturing a military force that honors the legacy of these heroes was clear, as was his call for <a href="https://leadership.ng/easter-pray-for-families-of-fallen-heroes