Dr. Jack Kem's Illustrious Career: A Legacy of Mentorship and National Security Education

Dr. Jack Kem, a revered figure at the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) under The Army University, is stepping down after an illustrious 49-year career in federal service. His tenure spanned 25 years at The Army University and 24 years in the military, retiring as a colonel in 1998.

A Legacy in the Classroom

Since joining the CGSC team in 2000, Dr. Kem has held various positions, including associate dean, teaching team lead, and supervisory professional. His time in the classroom, shaping the minds of thousands of students, has been the cornerstone of his career. More than just an educator, he has been a mentor, guiding over 200 students on their journey to achieving master's degrees.

Beyond the Classroom

As dean, Dr. Kem's influence extended far beyond the confines of the classroom. He emphasized the importance of making a difference in people's lives, not just climbing the ranks in the Army. This philosophy was instrumental in the creation of the Leavenworth National Security and Education Consortium, a collaborative effort between seven universities and colleges focused on national security education and research.

A New Chapter

As he embarks on his retirement, Dr. Kem plans to continue serving within the consortium and being an active participant in his family's life, particularly his grandchildren's. His military career might have started in 1974, and he might have retired as a colonel in 1998, but his dedication to service remains undiminished.

Dr. Jack Kem's retirement marks the end of an era at the Command and General Staff College. His commitment to education and his impact on countless students' lives have left an indelible mark on the institution. As he steps away from his role as dean, his legacy lives on in the Leavenworth National Security and Education Consortium and the thousands of students he has taught and mentored over the years.

As Dr. Kem embarks on this new chapter, he carries with him the respect and admiration of his peers and the gratitude of those whose lives he has touched. His dedication to service, both in the military and in academia, serves as a testament to his character and his unwavering commitment to making a difference in the world.