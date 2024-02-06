Derek Cumbie Takes Command of Detachment 3 at Maxwell AFB, Paving Way for MH-139A Grey Wolf Training

Senior U.S. Air Force pilot, Derek Cumbie, has assumed command of Detachment 3 at Maxwell Air Force Base, ushering in a new era of leadership and strategic direction. With over 17 years of service and more than 2,000 flying hours under his belt, Cumbie's appointment marks a significant step in the evolution of the Air Force's training program for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.

Empowering Leadership and Building Relationships

Cumbie's inauguration as commander was spotlighted during a ceremony that underscored the criticality of professional leadership, relationship building, and leading Airmen. His experience spans a broad spectrum of flying and staff assignments across the United States, enriching missions such as distinguished visitor support, flying training instruction, nuclear security support, and academic instruction at Air Education and Training Command's (AETC) Air University.

A Historic Association with Detachment 3

The activation of Detachment 3, under the aegis of Cumbie's leadership, marks a historical association between the 908th Airlift Wing and an active-duty partner, signaling a move towards Total Force Integration. Det 3, nestled within the 58th Special Operations Wing and the 19th Air Force, will work in close collaboration with the Air Force Reserve. Cumbie has expressed confidence in the readiness for the forthcoming challenge, backed by years of experience and expertise.

Preparation for the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter Program

Prior to this command, Cumbie was intricately involved in the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter flying training wing as the AETC liaison and director of operations. His appointment comes at a crucial time, coinciding with the transition into low rate initial production of the MH-139A. Det 3 will shoulder the responsibility of managing helicopter training courseware and syllabi, laying the groundwork for the Grey Wolf pilots of the future.