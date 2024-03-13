Denmark Plans to Extend Military Conscription to Women, Boosts Defence Budget by $6bn to Meet NATO Targets

Denmark has taken a significant step towards strengthening its military capabilities and achieving gender equality in its armed forces by announcing plans to extend military conscription to women and increase its defence budget by nearly $6 billion over the next five years. This move is aimed at meeting NATO targets and enhancing the country's defense readiness amid rising tensions in Europe, particularly due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that the rearmament efforts are not in anticipation of war, but rather a measure to avoid it, underscoring the commitment to peace through strength.

Path to Gender Equality and Enhanced Defence Capability

Denmark's initiative to include women in its conscription program from 2026 positions the country alongside Norway and Sweden as the third European nation to require military service from both genders. This historic reform aims to achieve "full equality between the sexes" in the military, according to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen highlighted the role of a more robust conscription system, inclusive of full gender equality, in addressing the nation's defence challenges and ensuring the effective mobilization and staffing of the armed forces. The conscription service period will be extended from four to 11 months for both men and women, aiming to increase conscript numbers to 5,000 per year from the current 4,700, approximately 25% of whom are women.

Meeting NATO Targets and Bolstering Defences

In response to the changed security landscape in Europe, Denmark is set to raise its military spending from the current 1.4% of GDP to 2% to align with NATO's spending target. This increase in defence budget, amounting to nearly $6 billion over five years, marks a significant investment in the country's military capabilities. The additional funds will primarily finance air defense enhancements and the establishment of a heavy brigade, with expected efficiencies and savings within the armed forces contributing to the funding. Last year, Denmark also took the step of abolishing a springtime public holiday to allocate more resources to the military, demonstrating the government's commitment to bolstering national and regional security.

Supporting Ukraine and Strengthening European Defence

Denmark's bolstered defence initiatives come at a time when support for Ukraine and the strengthening of European defences are of paramount importance. The country has been one of Ukraine's staunch supporters, providing advanced weapons, financial aid, and training for Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 warplanes. The decision to increase defence spending and extend conscription to women is reflective of Denmark's dedication to playing a leading role in ensuring peace and stability in the region. With the recent accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, Denmark's enhanced military capabilities and commitment to gender equality in its armed forces contribute to a stronger and more cohesive defense posture among European NATO members, aimed at deterring aggression and preserving peace.