Delta Advisory Council and Urhobo Union Urge Peace After 17 Soldiers Killed in Okuama

In an urgent call for peace, the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council alongside the Youth Wing of the Urhobo Progress Union have demanded a swift return to normalcy in the strife-torn Okuama community, following a tragic incident that led to the death of 17 soldiers. The collective mourning and call for action underscore the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for reconciliation and justice.

Immediate Call for Peace and Justice

The Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, chaired by Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, extended heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Army, the Presidency, the bereaved families, and the Delta State Government, mourning the significant loss suffered. In a resolution, the council underscored its commitment to advocacy, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution, advocating for a rapid restoration of peace and stability in Okuama and surrounding communities affected by this tragic event. This stance was mirrored by the Urhobo Progress Union's Youth Wing, which emphasized adherence to legal principles and the establishment of an independent investigation to ensure fairness and peace.

Background of the Conflict

The conflict, rooted in a long-standing land dispute between the Okuama community in Ughelli South LGA and Okoloba in Bomadi LGA, escalated dramatically on March 14, 2024, when armed assailants ambushed and killed 17 military personnel from the 181 Brigade on a peacekeeping mission. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and a clamor for accountability, with calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice to prevent further violence and to secure the return of displaced community members.

Urgent Need for Reconciliation and Normalcy

The council and the Urhobo Progress Union have urged the Nigerian Army and the Presidency to facilitate the safe return of displaced individuals and to lift any restrictions hindering the movement in and out of the affected communities. By advocating for an independent and transparent investigation into the killings, these organizations stress the importance of justice for the victims and the restoration of peace, underscoring the dire need for reconciliation and healing within the community.

As the Delta State reels from this tragic episode, the emphasis on peace, justice, and the rule of law serves as a critical reminder of the importance of community, unity, and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions in the face of conflict. The path forward requires a collective effort to address the underlying causes of the violence, ensure accountability for those responsible, and rebuild the fabric of the community for a stable and harmonious future.