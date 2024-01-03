en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Delay in Implementation of New System Hampers U.S. Military Relocations

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Delay in Implementation of New System Hampers U.S. Military Relocations

The delay in the implementation of a new system designed to improve the shipment of U.S. service members’ household goods during permanent station changes has raised concerns among military families. The $6.2 billion contract with HomeSafe Alliance, initially set to be operational by September 2023, has seen its full implementation postponed beyond the 2024 peak moving season due to technical issues.

A Clash of Systems Delays Progress

The delay is primarily attributed to the need for compatibility between the government’s MilMove system and HomeSafe Connect, the contractor’s system. The testing process to address these issues is expected to extend until the end of January, further pushing back the operation of the new system.

Aspirations of a More Accountable Process

The HomeSafe Alliance’s contract aims to address pressing issues such as lost or damaged belongings and to create a more transparent and accountable moving process. However, the military has not yet specified when phased implementation at select locations will begin. The delay has led to the continuation of the current system for the time being, raising issues about the efficiency of the relocation process for service members.

Customer Satisfaction: A Tale of Two Perspectives

The customer satisfaction rate for moving services among troops and their families stood at 78% in 2023. However, satisfaction with loss and damage claims, a significant aspect of the moving process, was significantly lower at 41%. This disparity emphasizes the necessity for the new system, aimed at addressing these very issues. Despite the delay, TRANSCOM officials remain committed to improving the relocation experience for service members and their families, promising a more streamlined and accountable process in the future.

0
Military Transportation
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
17 mins ago
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform
The United States Army has ventured into a new realm in its quest for superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal has awarded a contract to Bombardier Defense, a subsidiary of Learjet, Inc., for the procurement of one Global 6500 jet aircraft. This agreement includes an option for the
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform
Assam Rifles Strengthens Community Ties Along Indo-Myanmar Border
49 mins ago
Assam Rifles Strengthens Community Ties Along Indo-Myanmar Border
Kfar Aza Tragedy: A Microcosm of the Larger Israel-Gaza Conflict
50 mins ago
Kfar Aza Tragedy: A Microcosm of the Larger Israel-Gaza Conflict
Avdiivka Under Siege: A City's Struggle Amidst Conflict
22 mins ago
Avdiivka Under Siege: A City's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Zheleznogorsk Hit by Blackout Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions
23 mins ago
Zheleznogorsk Hit by Blackout Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Israeli Strike on Beirut Escalates Conflict with Hamas: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
46 mins ago
Israeli Strike on Beirut Escalates Conflict with Hamas: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
17 seconds
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
2 mins
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
2 mins
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
2 mins
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
2 mins
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
3 mins
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
3 mins
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
3 mins
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app