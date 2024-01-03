Delay in Implementation of New System Hampers U.S. Military Relocations

The delay in the implementation of a new system designed to improve the shipment of U.S. service members’ household goods during permanent station changes has raised concerns among military families. The $6.2 billion contract with HomeSafe Alliance, initially set to be operational by September 2023, has seen its full implementation postponed beyond the 2024 peak moving season due to technical issues.

A Clash of Systems Delays Progress

The delay is primarily attributed to the need for compatibility between the government’s MilMove system and HomeSafe Connect, the contractor’s system. The testing process to address these issues is expected to extend until the end of January, further pushing back the operation of the new system.

Aspirations of a More Accountable Process

The HomeSafe Alliance’s contract aims to address pressing issues such as lost or damaged belongings and to create a more transparent and accountable moving process. However, the military has not yet specified when phased implementation at select locations will begin. The delay has led to the continuation of the current system for the time being, raising issues about the efficiency of the relocation process for service members.

Customer Satisfaction: A Tale of Two Perspectives

The customer satisfaction rate for moving services among troops and their families stood at 78% in 2023. However, satisfaction with loss and damage claims, a significant aspect of the moving process, was significantly lower at 41%. This disparity emphasizes the necessity for the new system, aimed at addressing these very issues. Despite the delay, TRANSCOM officials remain committed to improving the relocation experience for service members and their families, promising a more streamlined and accountable process in the future.