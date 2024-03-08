Nigerian Troops Neutralize 40 Insurgents in 4 LGAs of Benue, Seize Arms

In a decisive operation that underscored the Nigerian military's relentless pursuit of peace and security, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a series of coordinated assaults across four Local Government Areas in Benue State, effectively neutralizing 40 armed herders, violent extremists, and insurgents. The operations, which spanned across Apo, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Ado LGAs, not only disrupted the insurgents' activities but also led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition, marking a significant blow to the operational capabilities of these violent groups.

During these meticulously planned operations, troops faced ambushes and engaged in intense firefights with the insurgents, demonstrating their superior training and resolve. In one notable encounter in Apa LGA, 13 insurgents were neutralized, and a haul of 10 AK47 rifles among other weapons was secured. Similar engagements in Katsina-Ala and Ado LGAs resulted in 12 insurgents being neutralized and the capture of 5 suspected cultists. The operations also extended to Ukum LGA, where troops overcame the insurgents, neutralizing 15 and confiscating an array of firearms.

Comprehensive Approach to Security

Major Gen Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, highlighted the broader scope of the military's efforts to restore peace, noting the neutralization of 210 terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers nationwide in the same timeframe. In the Niger Delta, operations against oil theft led to the prevention of significant financial losses, underscoring the military's comprehensive approach to national security challenges. The recovery of numerous weapons and the dismantling of illegal refining operations further reinforce the effectiveness of these measures.

The successful operations in Benue State and beyond are a testament to the Nigerian military's commitment to combating insurgency and maintaining law and order. By disrupting the operational capabilities of these violent groups, the military not only enhances the safety and security of the affected communities but also sends a strong message about its readiness to uphold the nation's sovereignty. The continued emphasis on intelligence-led operations and community engagement is crucial for sustaining these gains and fostering long-term stability in the region.

The efforts of Operation Whirl Stroke and similar initiatives across the country reflect a strategic and multifaceted approach to addressing the complex security challenges facing Nigeria. As the military continues to adapt to the evolving threat landscape, the support and cooperation of local communities remain vital for achieving enduring peace and security.