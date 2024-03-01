Continuing a Family Legacy: Julinda Adams’ Decades-Long Career at NSWC Crane

At Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), Julinda Adams embodies a remarkable story of legacy and dedication. Since 1989, Adams has contributed to various departments, currently serving as the Privacy Program Coordinator in the Security Division. Her role is pivotal in safeguarding personal identifiable information (PII) against threats, underlining the division's critical contribution to the Navy's security framework.

Advertisment

From Family Tradition to Personal Achievement

NSWC Crane holds a special place in Adams' heart, not just as an employer but as a family legacy. With her mother starting at the base's inception and multiple family members retiring from here, Adams' career is a testament to the enduring bond between the base and the community. Inspired by the pioneering women, including her mother, who filled critical roles during World War II, Adams believes in the foundation they set for future generations at NSWC Crane.

Unique Opportunities and Career Growth

Advertisment

Adams emphasizes NSWC Crane's uniqueness, attributing it to the diverse opportunities and potential for advancement it offers. Her advice to newcomers stresses openness, a balanced approach to work, and a continuous learning mindset. With a career spanning over three decades, Adams' journey underscores the value of embracing new challenges and building on previous experiences.

Life Beyond Work

Outside her professional life, Adams cherishes spending quality time outdoors with her family and friends, indulging in reading, and staying updated with the latest in entertainment. These activities not only offer her a well-deserved break but also keep her connected to her loved ones and the world outside NSWC Crane.

Julinda Adams' story at NSWC Crane is more than just a career; it's a living legacy of commitment, resilience, and growth. As NSWC Crane continues to be a pivotal part of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), employees like Adams are crucial in advancing its mission to support and enhance the capabilities of today's Warfighter.