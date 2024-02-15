Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young: Breaking Barriers and Leading the Adjutant General Corps

In a ceremony that underscores both tradition and progress within the U.S. Army's ranks, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young ascended to a pivotal role in the Adjutant General Corps. On a crisp February morning at the Soldier Support Institute - Army Sustainment University - Adams Campus, an audience of military personnel and dignitaries witnessed a significant moment in military leadership. Young, taking the reins from Command Sgt. Maj. Tamika L. DeVeaux, embarked on her tenure as the 13th regimental command sergeant major of the AG Corps, as well as the senior enlisted leader of the AG School. This transition, marked by the ceremonial passing of the unit colors from Col. Chesley Thigpen to Young, is more than a procedural change—it's a testament to the evolving fabric of military leadership and the enduring spirit of service among its ranks.

Breaking Barriers and Building Futures

The journey of Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young to this distinguished position began in 2001, with her enlistment in the Army. Her initial training at Fort Jackson, where she also served in Company D, 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, laid the foundation for a career characterized by resilience, leadership, and a deep-seated commitment to the values of the military. The significance of her appointment extends beyond personal achievement; it reflects the dynamic nature of military leadership and the opportunities that lie within the armed forces for those who aspire to serve at the highest levels. As the newly appointed senior enlisted leader, Young's role is pivotal in shaping the future of the Adjutant General Corps and ensuring the welfare and effectiveness of its members.

A Ceremony of Significance

The change of responsibility ceremony is a storied tradition within the military, symbolizing the seamless transition of leadership and the continuation of trust and responsibility within the ranks. The event, held at the auditorium of the Soldier Support Institute - Army Sustainment University - Adams Campus, was not just a formal acknowledgment of a new chapter in leadership but also a celebration of the legacy and achievements of the Adjutant General Corps. Command Sgt. Maj. Tamika L. DeVeaux, the outgoing senior enlisted leader, passed on the mantle to Young in a gesture that signifies the unwavering dedication and unity inherent to military service. Col. Chesley Thigpen, in his role as the commandant of the AG School and chief of the AG Corps, played a crucial part in this ceremony, reaffirming the Corps' commitment to excellence and leadership development.

The Path Forward

As Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young steps into her role as the 13th regimental command sergeant major of the AG Corps, her vision for the future is clear. With gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this capacity, Young is poised to lead with integrity, dedication, and a forward-looking approach. Her leadership comes at a time when the military is embracing change and innovation across all levels, and her experiences and insights will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and evolution of the Adjutant General Corps. The commitment to service and excellence, as demonstrated by Young and her predecessors, ensures that the AG Corps will remain a vital and effective component of the U.S. Army's operations.

The appointment of Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young as the senior enlisted leader of the Adjutant General Corps marks a significant milestone in the history of military leadership. Her ascension to this role underscores the values of dedication, service, and leadership that define the U.S. Army. As she embarks on this new chapter, Young's journey from enlistment to leadership serves as an inspiration to many within the ranks, highlighting the opportunities for growth and impact that the military provides. The ceremony of February 9th not only celebrated a change in leadership but also reaffirmed the enduring spirit and resilience of the Adjutant General Corps, poised for the future under the guidance of a committed and visionary leader.