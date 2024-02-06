Col. Van Thai Steps into Command of the 434th Air Refueling Wing

Grissom Air Reserve Base marked a historic moment on Saturday with a change of command ceremony for the 434th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), also known as the Hoosier Wing. Col. Van Thai, formerly the director of operations and exercises for the 5th Air Force at Yokota AB, Japan, stepped into the role of commander, succeeding Col. Summer Fields.

Leadership Transition at the 434th ARW

The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, the Fourth Air Force commander, who underscored the importance of leadership and trust in his address. The transition marks a significant shift in the command structure of the 434th ARW, which under Fields' leadership since June 2023, has cemented its position as the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command.

The New Face of the Hoosier Wing

Col. Thai brings a wealth of experience from his previous role in Yokota AB, Japan, promising to carry forward the 434th ARW's legacy. He stressed his commitment to maintaining the unit's readiness to execute missions 'anytime, anywhere,' confirming his determination to uphold the Hoosier Wing's reputation for excellence.

The 434th ARW Legacy

Boasting a crew of nearly 1,900 military, civilian, and contractor personnel, and equipped with two flying squadrons operating 16 aircraft, the 434th ARW represents a crucial component of the Air Force Reserve Command. As Col. Thai takes the helm, the Hoosier Wing stands ready to continue its tradition of service and excellence, launching from the crossroads of America.

Meanwhile, Col. Summer Fields, who served as commander since June 2023, will resume her role as the 434th ARW's deputy commander, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in the Wing's operations.