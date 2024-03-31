COAS Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja Vows: Army Will Defeat Terrorists, Bandits in Nigeria

In a decisive Easter message, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has assured Nigerians of the army's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, banditry, and other security threats plaguing the nation. Amidst ongoing security challenges, including terrorism and banditry, causing widespread loss and displacement, Lagbaja's vow underscores the army's determination and focus on restoring peace across Nigeria.

Steadfast in the Face of Adversity

Under Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja's leadership, the Nigerian Army has been making significant strides in combatting the myriad of security threats confronting the nation. Highlighting the army's achievements, particularly in Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and other nationwide internal security operations, Lagbaja's Easter message serves as a reminder of the service's dedication to its constitutional responsibilities. The COAS emphasized the provision of quality training and equipping the army as pivotal to overcoming Nigeria's security challenges.

Ensuring Soldier Welfare and Motivation

Lagbaja has placed a strong emphasis on the welfare and training of army personnel, recognizing these elements as crucial for the effective discharge of their duties. With a commitment to transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force, the COAS assures that the welfare of officers and soldiers remains a top priority. This focus on personnel welfare and preparedness is aimed at bolstering the army's capabilities in the ongoing fight against insurgents and bandits.

Call to Unity and Resilience

In his message, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja also called upon all officers and soldiers to use the Easter season as a time for prayer and reflection, fostering unity and resilience within the ranks. By urging the personnel to pray against all forms of negative forces, the COAS reinforces the collective resolve to secure Nigeria's peace and progress. This call to action, grounded in a spirit of determination and faith, encapsulates the army's resolve to confront and overcome the challenges facing the nation.

As Nigeria grapples with persistent security threats, the COAS's message of determination, preparedness, and unity serves as a beacon of hope for the nation. With the Nigerian Army steadfast in its mission, the path to peace and security appears more attainable, reflecting the enduring spirit and resilience of Nigerians in the face of adversity.