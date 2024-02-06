Cmdr. Cameron Dennis Relieved of Duties as USS Howard's Commanding Officer

The commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard, Cmdr. Cameron Dennis, has been relieved of his duties, according to a Navy announcement on Tuesday. The decision, announced by Capt. Justin Harts, the commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 based at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, cited a 'loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties' as the reason for the dismissal. Following the decision, Dennis will be reassigned to the 7th Fleet staff.

Second Dismissal for USS Howard

This dismissal marks the second such instance for the USS Howard since August. The ship’s previous commander, Cmdr. Kenji Igawa, was also relieved of his duties due to poor performance. This occurred shortly after the ship experienced a 'soft grounding' in Indonesia in August.

A Long Career in the Navy

Dennis had a notably long and distinguished career in the Navy, including deployments to the Western Pacific, South China Sea, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Gulf. Notably, he was a 'mustang,' an enlisted sailor who ascended into the officer ranks. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal. However, despite his decorated career, Dennis became one of 16 commanders, including eight warship captains, to be relieved in 2023.

Ship's Mission and Schedule Remain Unaffected

The Navy has assured that despite the change in command, the ship's mission and schedule will remain unaffected. Capt. Dave Huljack, previously the deputy commodore, will assume temporary command of the USS Howard until a new permanent commander is appointed. The Navy has not disclosed any further details regarding the reasons behind Dennis' dismissal.