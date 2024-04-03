China Unveils Long-Range Anti-Aircraft Missile, Enhancing Global Defense Posture

On March 28, 2024, China announced the development of a groundbreaking anti-aircraft missile, showcasing its latest advancement in military technology.

This new missile, boasting an impressive range of over two thousand kilometers, is designed to significantly bolster China's defense capabilities by targeting radar planes and long-range bombers.

Technological Breakthrough in Missile Development

Engineers and researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University spearheaded the missile's design, drawing inspiration from the Feitian-1 hypersonic vehicle. Their challenge was to create a missile that would not exceed 10 meters in length and 4 tons in weight.

The result was an 8-meter, 2.5-ton missile, capable of being launched from mobile platforms, thus marking a significant leap beyond existing anti-aircraft missile capabilities, which traditionally cover only a few hundred kilometers.

The missile's development is part of China's broader strategy to enhance its defense mechanisms against potential adversaries. By incorporating a two-stage propulsion system, consisting of a solid rocket motor and a ramjet engine, the missile is designed for vertical takeoff and sustained propulsion through the upper atmosphere.

Satellite navigation and real-time guidance correction are pivotal for its trajectory, ensuring accuracy over long distances. This missile is poised to neutralize key assets of opposing forces, such as long-range radar detection aircraft and strategic missile carriers, thereby preventing their participation in regional conflicts.

Global Satellite Surveillance Network

In conjunction with the missile development, China has been establishing a global satellite surveillance network. This network aims to render traditional stealth technologies ineffective, enabling the real-time tracking of sophisticated aircraft like the F-22 fighters.

Such capabilities are crucial for China's anti-access/area denial strategies, particularly in tension-filled regions like the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. The unveiling of this missile coincides with escalating tensions between China and the United States, especially regarding Taiwan, underscoring the strategic importance of these advancements in the global defense arena.