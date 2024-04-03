Chin Defense Force-Mindat Resumes Operations Against Myanmar Junta Amidst Internal Strife

Following a period of internal conflict regarding the formation of a Chin State government, the Chin Defense Force-Mindat (CDF-Mindat) has declared its resumption of military operations against Myanmar's junta, nearly two months after disputes had momentarily hindered their efforts. The disagreement centered on the establishment of a government by the Chin Land Council under the Chinland Constitution, a move opposed by CDF-Mindat and other stakeholders due to the dominance of the Chin National Army (CNA) and the National League for Democracy (NLD) elected lawmakers within the council.

Internal Disagreement and Resolution

In late March, CDF-Mindat convened a three-day conference aimed at resolving the internal disagreement that had led to a pause in their military activities against the junta. The meeting concluded with a resolution to overcome the discord and intensify operations alongside their allies, according to information officer Ko Zalet Thway. This decision comes after Mindat residents reported a noticeable absence of clashes in the township, attributing the calm to the departure of the group that had been actively engaging junta forces.

Recent Developments and Civilian Impact

Despite the temporary halt in armed resistance, the junta has not ceased its operations in Mindat Township, executing several air raids in March and continuing to conduct patrols. This has resulted in frequent arrests of civilians at checkpoints, underlining the ongoing tension and the impact of the conflict on the local population. The last reported engagement between CDF-Mindat forces and the junta took place in early January, highlighting a period of relative inactivity in direct confrontations prior to the recent announcement of resumed operations.

The Path Ahead for CDF-Mindat

As CDF-Mindat reaffirms its commitment to fighting the military regime, it marks a significant moment in the group's history, having been among the initial resistance forces to take up arms following the military coup in February 2021. With over 450 regime soldiers reported killed in various clashes, the group's resolve appears undeterred by internal disputes. Looking forward, the Chin Brothers military alliance, which includes CDF-Mindat, plans to continue its efforts against the junta, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for autonomy and democracy in Myanmar.

As the conflict in Myanmar persists, the actions of groups like CDF-Mindat underscore the complex dynamics of resistance against the junta. With the recent resolution of internal disagreements and the resumption of military operations, the coming months will likely be pivotal in determining the trajectory of the conflict and the possibility of achieving peace and stability in the region.