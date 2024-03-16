Chief of Defence Orders Probe After Ijaw Youths Kill 15 Soldiers in Delta Peace Mission

Following a tragic incident in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, where irate Ijaw youths killed a Nigerian Army commander along with two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers, the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, has mandated an immediate investigation and arrest of those involved. The soldiers, who were part of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, were on a peacekeeping mission to mediate between two feuding communities, Okuama and Okoloba, when they were ambushed and killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Details of the Attack

The military personnel were responding to a distress call concerning a communal clash when they were surrounded and killed by youths from the community. The attack resulted in significant loss of life and has prompted immediate action from military and state authorities. Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, confirmed the incident and the casualties involved, stressing that the military remains committed to its mission of maintaining peace and security across the country.

Military and Government Response

In response to the killings, General CG Musa directed a swift investigation and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous act. The incident has been officially reported to the Delta State Government, highlighting the seriousness with which the military and state authorities are treating the matter. So far, a few arrests have been made, with efforts underway to fully understand the motives behind the attack and prevent future occurrences.

Implications for Peace and Security

This tragic event underscores the volatile nature of communal conflicts in Nigeria and the risks faced by those attempting to mediate and bring peace to such situations. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of current strategies to manage and resolve communal disputes. As the investigation progresses, there is hope that not only will justice be served for the fallen soldiers, but that lessons will be learned to enhance peacekeeping efforts and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians in conflict-prone areas.