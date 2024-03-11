Charles River Closed as Bomb Squad Detonates WWII Explosives Near Needham Bridge

Bomb squad operations intensified along the Charles River under the Kendrick Street Bridge in Needham, Massachusetts, after the discovery of two explosives, sparking a meticulous sweep of the area. The coordination included Needham police, firefighters, and the Massachusetts State Police marine unit, bomb squad, dive team, and environmental police, culminating in a thorough search on March 11, 2024. Despite the tension, officials reported finding no additional threats beyond some miscellaneous items.

Historical Ordnance Unearthed

The operation was triggered by a magnet fisher's discovery of a military projectile on March 1, 2024. Measuring about 12 inches in length and 4 inches in diameter, the object was in a severely deteriorated state, suggesting its origins could trace back to World War I or II. This finding was followed by another alarming discovery last week, when a magnet fisherman retrieved a bazooka round from the river near the same bridge. The ordnance, believed to be from World War II, was safely detonated at a nearby dog park, ensuring no risk to public safety.

Investigation and Public Safety Measures

In response to these findings, a multi-agency effort was launched to search for additional ordnances. The focus on the Charles River area, particularly around the Kendrick Street Bridge, underscores the authorities' commitment to public safety and their determination to uncover how these historical explosives ended up in the river. Investigations are ongoing, with experts working to identify the origins of these ordnances and assess any potential threats to the community.

Community Response and Historical Significance

The discovery of explosives dating back to World War I or II in the Charles River has sparked both concern and curiosity among the local community and historians. Such findings highlight the river's historical significance and raise questions about the presence of military ordnance in civilian areas. As authorities continue their investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of historical conflicts on modern landscapes.

The swift action taken by local authorities and bomb squad teams in Needham, Massachusetts, showcases the importance of public safety and the challenges of dealing with historical ordnance in populated areas. While the search did not yield additional explosives, the incident prompts a deeper exploration into the origins of these ordnances and their implications for community safety and historical awareness.