Chairs of Honor: Crafting Comfort and Preserving Veterans' Stories in Indiana

Westfield resident and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Roy Adams, combines his woodworking skills with his respect for fellow veterans through Chairs of Honor, a nonprofit dedicated to creating custom furniture that embodies the stories of those who served. After a 20-year military career, Adams found a unique way to honor veterans by incorporating their personal narratives into handcrafted chairs, ensuring their service is remembered and celebrated.

From Combat to Craftsmanship

Adams' journey from the battlefield to the woodshop reflects a deep commitment to preserving the legacy of his comrades. The idea for Chairs of Honor was inspired by the camaraderie and storytelling shared among soldiers during deployments, notably in Iraq. Adams realized the importance of keeping these stories alive, leading him to establish the nonprofit in 2022. By integrating digital technology, such as QR codes linking to recorded interviews of veterans, each chair serves as a living testament to the individual's service and sacrifice.

Honoring Service Through Storytelling

Chairs of Honor not only aims to preserve the craft of woodworking but also to capture and share the invaluable stories of veterans. The process involves veterans sharing their experiences in sit-down interviews, which are then linked to their custom-made chairs. This innovative approach provides families and future generations with a tangible connection to their loved ones' service. Adams and his team of woodworkers across five states strive to ensure that each chair reflects the honor and dedication of its recipient.

Expanding Impact and Empowerment

Looking to the future, Adams is focused on expanding Chairs of Honor's reach and impact. Plans include offering woodworking workshops for veterans, enabling them to learn a valuable skill while also finding therapeutic value in the craft. With the organization's growth, Adams hopes to provide more veterans with a platform to share their stories, fostering a greater appreciation for their service within the community. Through donations and support, Chairs of Honor continues to build a lasting legacy for veterans, one chair at a time.

As Chairs of Honor weaves the fabric of veterans' stories into the heart of the community, it stands as a beacon of respect, remembrance, and gratitude. Roy Adams' initiative not only honors the past but also builds bridges to the future, ensuring the valor and sacrifices of veterans are never forgotten.