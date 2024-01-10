en English
Military

CEHHC Hosts Military Training Simulation: Reservists Hone Emergency Response Skills

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
CEHHC Hosts Military Training Simulation: Reservists Hone Emergency Response Skills

In a significant move to bolster military emergency response skills, Colchester East Hants Health Centre (CEHHC) recently hosted an immersive military training simulation and skills session. The event was graced by the presence of nearly 50 reservists hailing from Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and Ontario.

Intensive Medical Training

The training centered around an array of medical procedures and skills, encompassing casting, suturing, intravenous (IV) and intraosseous (IO) procedures, and electrocardiogram (EKG) and rhythm interpretation. These critical skills are the mainstay of military medical support, often proving decisive in saving lives on the battlefield.

High-Fidelity Simulations

Besides the hands-on skills session, participants were plunged into two high-fidelity simulations, meticulously designed to mirror real-life medical scenarios. One simulation revolved around managing respiratory issues, while the other threw light on handling trauma cases. These simulations offered the reservists a golden opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills in a controlled, yet highly realistic environment.

Commendable Training Experience

Reflecting on their experience, the troops expressed high satisfaction with the training. The realistic setup provided by the hospital garnered high praise, translating into overwhelmingly positive feedback. This response is a testament to the strong support from the site leadership and the commitment of the teams at CEHHC towards providing top-notch training for military personnel.

The training event at CEHHC underscores the promising collaboration between healthcare and military organizations. By enhancing emergency response skills, these collaborative efforts contribute to not only the preparedness of military personnel but also to the overall resilience of the healthcare system.

Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

