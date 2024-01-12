en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between a coalition of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar, colloquially known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, and the ruling military. An official statement from a leader of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the key players in the alliance, confirmed the development. The agreement comes after a period of intense conflict that began in late October, marking a key turning point in the ongoing struggle for control and autonomy within Myanmar.

The Ceasefire Agreement

The terms of the ceasefire involve parties refraining from offensive attacks on enemy camps or towns, as well as abstaining from engaging in airstrikes, bombardment, or heavy weapons usage. This cessation of violence represents a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict, as it poses the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since their seizure of power following a coup d’etat in 2021.

The Role of China

Interestingly, the ceasefire negotiations reportedly involved a representative from China. This involvement is noteworthy given that China shares a northern border with Myanmar and has been directly impacted by the violence. The conflict has raised concerns in China about potential disruptions to border trade and the potential influx of refugees fleeing the violence.

Implications for Myanmar

This ceasefire marks a noteworthy development in the ongoing struggle for control and autonomy within Myanmar. Ethnic minority groups have long been in conflict with the central government over issues of self-determination and federalism. The ruling military, since its takeover in 2021, has faced resistance from various groups within the country, with the ethnic minority armies taking a stand against the military’s control over their regions. This ceasefire could potentially pave the way for further negotiations and a more enduring peace in the region.

0
Asia International Relations Military
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
33 mins ago
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal
In the annals of history, few figures loom as large as King Prithvi Narayan Shah. Born on January 11, 1723, in the cradle of Gorkha, he is the architect of modern Nepal, his birth anniversary today celebrated as Prithvi Jayanti or National Unity Day. His story is one of resilience, ambition, and an unwavering vision
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
1 hour ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
1 hour ago
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
43 mins ago
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
49 mins ago
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
54 mins ago
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
2 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
3 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
3 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
4 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
4 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
5 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
5 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
5 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
5 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
13 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app