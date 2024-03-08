Cartel Mockery Follows Tragic National Guard Helicopter Crash in Texas, Killing Three

In a chilling incident near the southern border, a National Guard helicopter crash resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, sparking controversy and grief. Amidst the tragedy, disturbing footage emerged of cartel members laughing at the crash site, highlighting the fraught and dangerous environment in which border security operations occur.

On a somber Friday afternoon around 2:50 p.m. MST, a UH-72 Lakota helicopter, carrying three National Guard soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent, met a disastrous fate near Rio Grande City, Texas.

The aircraft, engaged in a border support mission under the auspices of the Department of Defense Joint Task Force North, unexpectedly plummeted to the ground in La Grulla, Texas, an area notorious for cartel activity and the smuggling of drugs and humans. This incident not only claimed the lives of two soldiers and the Border Patrol agent onboard but also left another soldier injured and the community in shock.

Investigation and Response

The immediate aftermath saw a flurry of activity, with local and federal authorities, including the Starr County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, rushing to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with details being closely guarded until the families of the deceased are notified.

This tragedy has drawn attention to the risks faced by those guarding the nation's borders and has prompted a broader discussion on the safety of National Guard aviation operations, especially following a series of fatal crashes in 2023 that led the Army National Guard to suspend helicopter flights over safety concerns.

Cartel's Callous Reaction

The incident took a darker turn with the release of video footage by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, showing cartel members using a drone to watch the helicopter as it crashed. Their laughter and mocking cries in the aftermath underscore the brutal reality of the challenges faced by border security forces.

The footage not only serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by criminal organizations but also raises questions about the security and surveillance of such groups, who exploit the border regions for their illicit activities.