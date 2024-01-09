en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Carolina Handling Joins DOD SkillBridge Program to Support Military Transition to Civilian Workforce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Carolina Handling Joins DOD SkillBridge Program to Support Military Transition to Civilian Workforce

Carolina Handling, a leading entity in integrated material handling solutions, has officially become a DOD SkillBridge Authorized Organization. This approval from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) grants Carolina Handling the ability to offer valuable job training opportunities to military service members transitioning to civilian life.

Facilitating Transition to Civilian Workforce

The DOD SkillBridge program is designed to ease the often-challenging shift from military to civilian employment. The initiative is available to active-duty service members and select groups from the National Guard and Reserves who are within 180 days of separating from the military. It offers an array of civilian work experience possibilities, including job training, employment skills training, apprenticeships, and internships.

Beneficial Talent Acquisition Strategy

For Carolina Handling, this partnership is not just about offering opportunities to service members; it also serves as a fruitful talent acquisition pipeline. The company sees the program as a cost-effective means to attract individuals with advanced technical skills, robust teamwork capabilities, and solid leadership experience—qualities often found in military personnel. The partnership is especially advantageous in the competitive field service technician role, where such skills are highly valued.

Carolina Handling’s Commitment to Veterans

With almost 13 percent of its associates having served or currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, Carolina Handling has a proven history of employing veterans. The company has received recognition as a veteran-friendly employer and is an active participant in Recruit Military. This national platform connects potential employers with military job seekers, further demonstrating Carolina Handling’s commitment to supporting those who have served their country.

Founded in 1966 and operating across several Southeastern states, Carolina Handling continues to specialize in integrated material handling solutions. The company boasts over 770 associates and shows no signs of slowing its growth, especially with its newly granted ability to train transitioning military personnel.

0
Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
4 mins ago
Commercial Drones: The New Game-Changers in Ukrainian Frontline Combat
In the grip of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a seemingly innocuous device, a commercial drone, has morphed into a formidable weapon on the battlefield. Armed with first-person view (FPV) technology, this drone soars at speeds mimicking a car’s velocity, bearing a lethal payload of explosives. These are remotely guided by a soldier ensconced in
Commercial Drones: The New Game-Changers in Ukrainian Frontline Combat
An Atypical Moment: IDF Soldiers' 'Awesome' Experience in Khan Younis
20 mins ago
An Atypical Moment: IDF Soldiers' 'Awesome' Experience in Khan Younis
COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024
45 mins ago
COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024
Trilateral Defense Talks: Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Defense Self-Sufficiency
12 mins ago
Trilateral Defense Talks: Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Defense Self-Sufficiency
Major General Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Along Indo-Myanmar Border
16 mins ago
Major General Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Along Indo-Myanmar Border
China's Submarine Fleet Expands and Modernizes: A New Power Under the Sea
16 mins ago
China's Submarine Fleet Expands and Modernizes: A New Power Under the Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
42 seconds
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
51 seconds
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
1 min
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
1 min
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
2 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
2 mins
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
3 mins
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
3 mins
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
5 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
33 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app