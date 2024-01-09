Carolina Handling Joins DOD SkillBridge Program to Support Military Transition to Civilian Workforce

Carolina Handling, a leading entity in integrated material handling solutions, has officially become a DOD SkillBridge Authorized Organization. This approval from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) grants Carolina Handling the ability to offer valuable job training opportunities to military service members transitioning to civilian life.

Facilitating Transition to Civilian Workforce

The DOD SkillBridge program is designed to ease the often-challenging shift from military to civilian employment. The initiative is available to active-duty service members and select groups from the National Guard and Reserves who are within 180 days of separating from the military. It offers an array of civilian work experience possibilities, including job training, employment skills training, apprenticeships, and internships.

Beneficial Talent Acquisition Strategy

For Carolina Handling, this partnership is not just about offering opportunities to service members; it also serves as a fruitful talent acquisition pipeline. The company sees the program as a cost-effective means to attract individuals with advanced technical skills, robust teamwork capabilities, and solid leadership experience—qualities often found in military personnel. The partnership is especially advantageous in the competitive field service technician role, where such skills are highly valued.

Carolina Handling’s Commitment to Veterans

With almost 13 percent of its associates having served or currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, Carolina Handling has a proven history of employing veterans. The company has received recognition as a veteran-friendly employer and is an active participant in Recruit Military. This national platform connects potential employers with military job seekers, further demonstrating Carolina Handling’s commitment to supporting those who have served their country.

Founded in 1966 and operating across several Southeastern states, Carolina Handling continues to specialize in integrated material handling solutions. The company boasts over 770 associates and shows no signs of slowing its growth, especially with its newly granted ability to train transitioning military personnel.