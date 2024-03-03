Calls Intensify for Upgrade of Private David Stewart's Bravery Medal After Act's Intervention

Renewed efforts are underway to recognize the heroism of Private David Whawhai Stewart with a higher honor than the New Zealand Bravery Medal he received posthumously. Act Party's defence spokesperson, Mark Cameron, has officially requested a review of Stewart's award, amplifying a three-decade-long campaign for his valor to be acknowledged with the New Zealand Cross.

Heroism in the Face of Adversity

During a 1990 alpine training exercise on Mt Ruapehu, Stewart displayed unparalleled bravery and selflessness amid deadly blizzard conditions, actions that ultimately led to his death as well as that of five others. Despite the extreme danger, Stewart's efforts to save his comrades were recognized in 1999 when he was posthumously awarded the New Zealand Bravery Medal, the lowest rank of bravery awards in the country. His legacy continued with the New Zealand Army naming a building after him at Linton Military Camp in 2022.

A Campaign for Recognition

For over 30 years, advocates including Retired Sergeant Major Bob Davies and Retired Colonel Bernard Isherwood have championed the cause to have Stewart's bravery formally acknowledged with the New Zealand Cross. While previous requests for review were declined by officials citing the timeliness of award decisions, Cameron's recent efforts highlight a persistent belief in the need for Stewart's actions to be recognized with a higher honor. This belief is supported by documentation from a military Court of Inquiry into the 1990 incident, which provides detailed evidence of Stewart's heroism.

Looking Forward

The Act Party's intervention has reignited public interest and support for the campaign to upgrade Private Stewart's award. As discussions unfold, the decision now lies with the new Defence Minister Judith Collins, who has been urged to consider the wealth of evidence and precedent that supports an upgrade to the New Zealand Cross. This case not only sheds light on the process and criteria for military honors but also serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of bravery and sacrifice.

As the community awaits a response, the story of Private David Whawhai Stewart remains a powerful reminder of the extraordinary acts of bravery that individuals are capable of in the face of extreme danger. Whether or not an award upgrade is granted, Stewart's legacy as a hero who gave everything for the sake of others will continue to inspire future generations.