Breaking Barriers: The Untold Story of Oral Virtue and Black Canadians in Military Service

Imagine dedicating your life to serving a country that, at times, didn't fully accept you. This is the story of Oral Virtue, a 61-year-old former Canadian soldier whose journey through military ranks is both a personal tale of perseverance and a reflection of the broader struggles faced by Black Canadians in the armed forces. Virtue's narrative, shared at a poignant exhibition at the Military Museums in Calgary, not only pays homage to his service but also uncovers the layers of racial discrimination embedded within the military's history. From the Boer War's exclusion of ethnic soldiers to the relegation of Black Canadians to service roles during the First World War, this exhibition sheds light on a seldom-discussed aspect of Canadian military history.

The Foundation of Valor: Oral Virtue's Legacy

Oral Virtue's military career is marked by a legacy of resilience. Inspired by his father's service in the Second World War and early encounters with Canadian soldiers in his native Jamaica, Virtue enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces, serving in deployments across Cyprus, Bosnia, and Europe before retiring in 2007 from the Lord Strathcona's Horse armoured regiment. Despite the challenges he faced as a Black man in a predominantly white institution, Virtue's dedication never wavered. He credits the guidance and support of Caribbean peers, who had navigated similar paths before him, for helping him overcome the obstacles he encountered. Virtue's story is not just one of personal triumph but also a testament to the collective strength and perseverance of Black soldiers in the face of adversity.

A History of Exclusion and Perseverance

The exhibition at the Military Museums goes beyond Oral Virtue's personal narrative to explore the complex history of Black Canadian military service. It highlights the systemic discrimination that Black soldiers faced, from the exclusionary practices of the Boer War to the formation of an all-Black battalion during the First World War. Despite these barriers, the desire of Black Canadians to serve their country and prove their dedication persisted through various conflicts, including Korea, the Baltics, and Afghanistan. This exhibition also draws parallels between the challenges faced by Black soldiers and those encountered by female soldiers in combat roles, indicating a pattern of discrimination within the military that extends beyond race. Through this exploration, the exhibition not only honors the contributions of Black Canadians to the armed forces but also prompts a critical examination of the military's historical and ongoing struggles with diversity and inclusion.

Legacy and Reflection

The story of Oral Virtue and the history of Black Canadian military service is a powerful reminder of the complexities of loyalty, identity, and the fight for recognition. Virtue's reflections, shared within the walls of the Military Museums in Calgary, serve as a catalyst for a broader conversation about race, representation, and the true meaning of service. As we look back on the contributions of Black Canadians in the military, we are also prompted to consider the future and the ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable armed forces. This exhibition not only pays tribute to those who have served but also challenges us to confront the systemic barriers that remain, ensuring that the stories of soldiers like Oral Virtue are not lost to history but celebrated and remembered.