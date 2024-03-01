Ben Wallace Slams MoD for Delaying Wider Service Medal Rollout, Calls for Recognition of All Troops

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has publicly criticized the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for its prolonged delay in rolling out the Wider Service Medal (WSM), a new accolade meant to acknowledge the contributions of service personnel not typically eligible for medallic recognition. This criticism comes against the backdrop of Wallace's own efforts to expedite the medal's implementation, reflecting his dedication to ensuring all members of the armed forces are duly recognized for their roles in maintaining national security.

Advertisment

Background and Controversy

Wallace's frustration stems from the MoD's six-year delay in issuing the WSM, despite his having approved the medal over a year ago. He alleges that bureaucratic resistance within the MoD is hindering the process, a situation he deems unacceptable for the treatment of military personnel. The WSM is intended to honor the contributions of those involved in campaigns like the continuous at-sea deterrent, acknowledging the modern nature of warfare and the diverse roles that contribute to the nation's safety.

Medal's Significance and Struggles

Advertisment

The WSM's creation aimed at recognizing the broad array of contributions by military personnel, from those on the frontline to those supporting roles hundreds of miles away. Wallace's initiative sought to adapt the criteria for medallic recognition to the realities of modern conflict and security, thereby encompassing a wider spectrum of service contributions. However, the MoD's reluctance and the reported efforts to reverse ministerial decisions have cast a shadow over the medal's future, reminiscent of past challenges faced in recognizing military efforts, such as those during Operation Pitting.

Government Response and Outlook

In response to Wallace's allegations, the MoD has stated its commitment to properly acknowledging the vital work of military personnel, assuring that any changes to the WSM's rollout will be announced following the necessary consultation and approval processes. Despite the controversies and delays, government sources have indicated that the medal's proposal is advancing, with expectations for an announcement within the year. This development offers a glimmer of hope for the recognition of all service members' contributions to national security and campaign efforts.

The debate surrounding the WSM underscores the broader challenges of adapting military honors to contemporary warfare's complexities. As discussions and deliberations continue, the spotlight remains on the MoD's ability to fulfill its promises and the potential for the WSM to finally acknowledge the invaluable contributions of all service personnel.