Bedouin Police Sgt. El-Hozayel's Heroic Rescue During Gaza's Attack on Supernova Festival

When Israel Police Sgt. First Class Remo Salman El-Hozayel took a shift for a colleague, he didn't expect to become a hero at the Supernova dance party attacked by rockets and gunfire from Gaza on October 7. The Bedouin police investigator's quick actions saved numerous lives during a harrowing ordeal that saw nearly 400 people murdered out of about 3,000 attendees.

A Premonition and a Call to Duty

El-Hozayel's day began with a sense of foreboding, prompting him to carry extra ammunition on his 45-minute drive to the event site. Arriving just before his shift started, he was soon thrust into chaos as rockets rained down, followed by intense gunfire. With no combat training, El-Hozayel relied on his instincts and a childhood familiarity with English from video games to navigate the crisis, leading partygoers to safety under a hail of bullets.

Rescue Amidst Horror

Navigating through a landscape turned warzone, El-Hozayel found an abandoned car, which he used to transport as many people as he could to safety. Over the next three hours, he made multiple trips back to the massacre site, driving hundreds to safety. Despite the danger, El-Hozayel's commitment to rescuing civilians never wavered, even as he faced the possibility of not making it out alive. His actions during this time were a testament to his bravery and dedication to saving others.

Healing and Reflection

In the aftermath, El-Hozayel dealt with the trauma of the events and the horrors he witnessed by focusing on his work and the support of his community. Returning the rescue vehicle to its owner and reconnecting with some of those he saved provided a form of closure. Participating in the Jerusalem Marathon in honor of fallen police officers, El-Hozayel reflected on the unity and resilience displayed during the tragedy. Despite the physical and emotional scars, he remains dedicated to his role as a police officer, driven by a desire to make a difference in his community.