Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Honored with Dag Hammarskjold Medal for Exceptional Service in South Sudan

In a solemn nod to the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of peacekeepers around the globe, the United Nations is set to award the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold medal to six Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their exceptional service in conflict zones. Among the honored is Kafil Majumder, who served with distinction within the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). This recognition underscores Bangladesh's pivotal role as the largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping operations, with more than 7,200 military and police personnel currently deployed across various missions.

A Testament to Courage and Commitment

The UNMISS contingent, comprising 150 Bangladeshi Blue Helmets, has been at the forefront of peacekeeping efforts in South Sudan. Over the past year, these peacekeepers, including 120 men and 30 women, have played a critical role in safeguarding civilians, protecting UN assets, and fostering communal harmony amidst the ravages of conflict. Their exceptional work extends beyond the battlefield, touching the lives of the local community in profound ways. The rehabilitation of the crucial Wau-Raja road, undertaken in collaboration with Chinese engineering colleagues, stands as a testament to their commitment to rebuilding war-torn societies.

More Than Soldiers: Guardians of Peace

The Bangladeshi contingent, under the sterling leadership of Colonel Mohammed Shafquat, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to peace and stability in South Sudan. By establishing temporary operating bases in response to intercommunal violence in Kuejena, these peacekeepers have provided a beacon of hope to those caught in the crossfire of conflict. Their contributions, however, extend beyond the traditional confines of military duties. By distributing educational materials to schoolchildren, offering veterinary care to cattle, and delivering life-saving medicine to hospitals, the Blue Helmets have embodied the UN's humanitarian ethos, fostering a sense of normalcy and hope among the local populace.

A Legacy of Peace

This year's Dag Hammarskjold medal recipients underscore Bangladesh's significant contribution to global peacekeeping efforts. As the world grapples with an array of conflicts, the role of UN peacekeepers has never been more crucial. The courage, resilience, and compassion exhibited by the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in South Sudan reflect the broader aspirations of the UN Peacekeeping missions - to sow the seeds of peace and nurture them into lasting stability. Colonel Shafquat's pledge to continue their noble work until their departure from South Sudan resonates with the unwavering spirit of peacekeepers worldwide, committed to serving in the world's most volatile regions.

In honoring these six Bangladeshi peacekeepers with the Dag Hammarskjold medal, the United Nations not only recognizes their individual sacrifices and achievements but also highlights the collective efforts of all peacekeepers in striving towards a world marked by peace, security, and opportunity for all. As Bangladesh continues to lead by example, its sons and daughters, donned in the iconic Blue Helmets, carry forward a legacy of peace that transcends borders, serving as a beacon of hope in times of turmoil.