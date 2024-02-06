BAE Systems Lands $114M in U.S. Army Contracts for Defense Technology

Global defense and aerospace company, BAE Systems, has secured $114 million in contracts from the U.S. Army under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The prestigious deals will see BAE Systems' Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) deployed to allied military forces worldwide. The CMWS is expected to enhance the survivability of several helicopter models, including the AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and UH-60 Black Hawk.

BAE Systems' CMWS: A Game Changer in Battlefield Survivability

The AN/AAR-57 CMWS is a combat-proven aircraft survivability system that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls. Its design is geared towards both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. The system has a distinguished record in combat zones, demonstrating its worth through millions of flight hours in hostile environments. It has proved instrumental in protecting aircraft and saving lives, thus earning its place in future defense plans.

Global Deployment and Production

The FMS contracts will facilitate the global deployment of the CMWS to protect existing fleets and newly acquired aircraft. The system is part of BAE Systems' comprehensive approach to aircraft and ground platform survivability, dubbed as Intrepid Shield. This innovative strategy uses the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats. The CMWS is compatible with numerous countermeasure systems such as the AN/ALE-47 and Smart D2TM.

Production of CMWS takes place in BAE Systems' facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire; Austin, Texas; and Huntsville, Alabama. These contracts reflect BAE Systems' unwavering commitment to enhancing global security with state-of-the-art defense technology.

CMWS: A Cornerstone of Future Defense Strategies

Jennifer Bartley, the Deputy Product Line Director of Integrated Survivability Solutions at BAE Systems, spoke on the importance of the CMWS in future defense strategies. She stressed its significance in ensuring aircraft survivability on contested battlefields, highlighting its proven efficacy and the company's commitment to safeguarding global security.

In the light of these contracts, BAE Systems has reaffirmed its position as a leader in the defense sector, providing cutting-edge technology that is vital for the safety of military personnel and the successful execution of military operations worldwide.