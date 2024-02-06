Aurora Engineering Delivery Partnership Bags £12M Royal Navy Contract

The Aurora Engineering Delivery Partnership (EDP), a consortium comprising QinetiQ, Atkins, and BMT, has secured a £12 million contract from the UK's Royal Navy. This five-year agreement entrusts the Aurora EDP with the critical task of ensuring the availability and maintenance of essential systems and equipment for the Royal Navy and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's operations.

A New Horizon for Aurora EDP

The responsibilities of Aurora EDP under this contract extends to the provision of spare parts along with the maintenance of key systems. The focus of this contract is to lend robust support to the UK Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Ships Domain through the Master Record Data Centre (MRDC), the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) pivotal hub for naval ship information configuration services.

Role of Babcock

After a competitive selection process spearheaded by Aurora QinetiQ, Babcock has been chosen for maintaining the MRDC's operations. A dedicated configuration team will be stationed at Babcock's Lakeside facility in Portsmouth, reinforcing the operational efficiency of the MRDC.

Extension of the EDP Framework

The EDP framework, originally conceived for procurement of engineering services by DE&S, will now be extended for use by other MoD departments and agencies. This represents a significant collaboration between DE&S and the Aurora Engineering Partnership. The contract is also expected to benefit programmes including the Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carriers, Type 31 General Purpose Frigates, and the Type 26 Frigates.

In conclusion, the new contract serves as a testament to the Aurora EDP's commitment to providing world-class engineering excellence in support of frontline naval operations across the globe.