Assam Rifles and Police Seize Weapons and Drugs in Mizoram and Manipur, Marking a Major Blow to Militant Activities

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms and drugs, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram and Manipur Police, have successfully recovered a large cache of weapons and narcotics in two separate operations in Mizoram and Manipur. This major operation not only disrupts the militant activities in these regions but also showcases the dedication and coordination among the security forces in ensuring the safety of civilians.

Uncovering the Arsenal and Narcotics

The operation in Mizoram led to the recovery of an alarming quantity of explosives and drugs. On the night of February 15, in a meticulously planned operation near Ruat Ruati Enterprise on the Chaltlang Sairang road, security forces seized 165 boxes of Detonator (No 8) and 993 centimetres of safety fuze. These explosives, found while being loaded into a vehicle, were immediately handed over to the Bawngkawn Police Station for further investigation. The operation culminated in the apprehension of one individual, identified as Lalrunmawia (33), linking him directly to the attempted transportation of these materials.

In a parallel crackdown, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials made a significant drug haul in the Bawngkawn neighborhood of Aizawl. The operation led to the seizure of 1.30 kilograms of crystal meth and 1.66 lakh tablets of methamphetamine, underscoring the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Disarming the Militants in Manipur

The operation extended into Manipur, where the joint team's efforts bore fruit in the form of weapon recovery from the general area of Koubru ridge in the Kangpokpi district. The cache included an SLR with a magazine, a 9mm Pistol, two no. 36 Hand Grenades, and 10 7.62 mm live rounds. This successful recovery operation dealt a significant blow to the militants, stripping them of crucial armaments essential for their operations.

The recovery of these weapons and explosives is a testament to the relentless efforts of the Assam Rifiles and local police forces in maintaining peace and security. The operations also led to the removal of Assam Rifles personnel from various locations, with police and paramilitary forces being deployed in their place, ensuring a continued and strengthened security presence in the affected areas.