Military

Artificial Intelligence in 2023: A Leap Forward and What’s in Store for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Artificial Intelligence in 2023: A Leap Forward and What’s in Store for 2024

Artificial Intelligence (AI) took significant strides in 2023, marking a revolution in various fields such as healthcare and entertainment, with even more advanced developments projected for 2024. One of the standout contributions is OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a practical application of AI, conveniently accessible to a wider audience.

Rise of AI in Healthcare

In 2024, AI will play a pivotal role in healthcare, facilitating personalized patient care, improved data quality, and patient self-management. AI models are anticipated to process multi-modal patient data, resulting in more comprehensive diagnoses and personalized treatment plans, thereby transforming healthcare delivery.

AI Influencing Productivity and Creativity

Technological capabilities are set to accelerate in 2024, with AI-driven tools becoming ubiquitous. OpenAI and Google are expected to lead the Large Language Model ecosystem, promising a surge in open-source models, thereby democratizing AI accessibility. AI’s influence will extend to shaping political campaigns and voter perceptions, signaling its potential misuse in election interference and generation of disinformation.

AI’s Impact on Entertainment and Aviation Industry

AI will also influence the entertainment industry, with AI-generated music hits and viral videos challenging traditional notions of creativity and authorship. The aviation industry will experience AI’s benefits in improving airport experiences, reducing in-flight turbulence, and developing hydrogen-powered aircraft to reduce aviation emissions.

Generative AI Transforming Industries

The landscape of Generative AI, a category of AI systems designed to generate new content, will continue to evolve in 2024. Generative AI, utilizing deep learning models like Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Large Language Models (LLMs), will be a formidable tool for content creators, offering personalized experiences and innovations in healthcare.

Ethical and Security Implications

However, AI’s rapid advancements raise concerns about its ethical and security implications. The potential for AI to become a threat to humanity, the rise of deepfakes, and the integration of AI into military applications are concerns that necessitate careful handling. AI’s role in cybersecurity will shift towards proactive and predictive measures to anticipate and prevent potential threats and vulnerabilities. Key developments like AI drones operating without human input in Libya and rumors about a technology called Q* have intensified these fears.

Military
