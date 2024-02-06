Army Wives Association of Liberia Petitions Against Defense Minister Nominee

On February 6, 2024, the Army Wives Association of Liberia, a group representing spouses of Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) personnel, delivered a petition to the Liberian Senate. Their concern centers around the nomination of Mag. Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III as the Minister of Defense, a nomination put forth by President Joseph Boakai. The wives have accused Gen. Johnson of corruption, financial exploitation, and marginalizing AFL personnel.

Allegations against Gen. Johnson

Spokesperson for the group, Theredon Walker, outlined several counts of unethical practices allegedly committed by Gen. Johnson and former Defense Minister, retired General Daniel Ziahnkan. These included diverting funds intended for United Nations peacekeeping missions and military barracks renovations for personal use, and deductions from soldiers' salaries. They also accuse him of ignoring presidential orders for promotions and salary increases.

Implications for AFL Personnel

According to the petition, the actions of Gen. Johnson have had severe implications for AFL personnel. The wives highlighted the absence of a defined death benefit or retirement policy for soldiers, poor housing conditions in military barracks, and unpaid workers. They also expressed concern over changes to insurance policies that put soldiers at a disadvantage.

Concerns for National Security

Beyond the personal implications for AFL personnel, the Army Wives Association of Liberia has expressed fear that if Gen. Johnson were confirmed as Minister of Defense, it could lead to a witch hunt within the army and pose a risk to national security. Senator Augustine Chea received the petition and has pledged to submit it to the plenary for consideration.