A Mission of Unity and Collaboration

In a strategic and heartfelt visit to the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Monday, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the Northern Army Commander and General-Officer-Commanding of White Knight Corps (16 Corps), reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to community engagement. The visit aimed at fostering unity, collaboration, and strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Honoring Local Heroes and Engaging with the Community

During his visit, Lieutenant General Sachdeva interacted with the local populace, security forces, and civil administration to address their legitimate concerns and aspirations. In a display of support and recognition, the Corps Commander felicitated individuals with disabilities and honored various individuals from civil society for their commendable contributions in the fields of education, sports, and literature.

Maintaining Peace and Security through Community Support

The Indian Army emphasized the crucial role community support plays in maintaining peace and security in the region. Lieutenant General Sachdeva assured the redressal of concerns and aspirations of the populace by the Indian Army and civil administration. Encouraging continued cooperation between the populace and security forces, the Corps Commander highlighted the importance of a united front in the pursuit of a more peaceful and prosperous future.

As the sun sets on another day of collaboration and commitment, the people of Poonch and Rajouri districts remain hopeful, knowing that the Indian Army stands by their side in their quest for peace and stability. The visit by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva serves as a beacon of hope and unity, reminding us all of the power of community engagement and the strength that lies in unity.