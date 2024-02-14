Army National Guardsman's Battle for Care: A Mother's Unwavering Support

A year ago, Staff Sergeant Jahmaar Williams, a dedicated Army National Guardsman, was struck down by a hit-and-run driver on Pembroke Road in Miramar. As he fought for his life, his mother, Eleska Moore, took on the role of his sole caregiver. Today, Williams battles the aftermath of a traumatic brain injury, unable to walk, talk, or perform basic tasks.

A Mother's Unwavering Support

Eleska Moore, Williams' mother, recounts the heart-wrenching moments following the accident. "I remember getting the call and rushing to the hospital," she says. "I never imagined my son, this strong, proud member of the National Guard, would be lying there, helpless."

With unwavering determination, Moore has devoted herself to caring for her son. She faces daily challenges in ensuring that Williams receives the medical care and benefits he needs. Despite these struggles, Moore remains hopeful for her son's recovery.

Military Benefits and Red Tape

Williams, a 12-year veteran of the Army National Guard, now faces the possibility of being discharged due to his inability to meet medical retention standards. This discharge would result in the loss of certain benefits that Moore believes her son rightfully deserves.

Moore is advocating for the military to review her son's case, emphasizing his commitment and service. "He has given so much to his country," she says. "I just want him to receive the care and support he needs during this difficult time."

A Continuing Struggle for Compensation

In addition to the battle for military benefits, Moore is also fighting the Florida Attorney General's Office, which has deemed Williams ineligible for victim compensation. The office cites his conduct as contributing to his injuries, as the crash report states that he failed to yield.

Moore, however, refuses to accept this decision and is working tirelessly to prove that her son deserves compensation for the life-altering injuries he sustained.

As Williams and his mother continue their fight for justice and necessary care, they remain a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Their story serves as a reminder of the importance of support for those who have devoted their lives to serving their country.

