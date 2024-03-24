Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Evaluates Security, called on Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh

On a strategic trip aimed at assessing the operational readiness and security landscape, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande made a significant visit to the White Knight Corps and the forward areas of the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir. This visit, which took place on Saturday, underscored the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in a region that has historically been a flashpoint between India and its neighbor Pakistan.

Operational Preparedness and Security Briefing

During his visit, General Pande was briefed by commanders on the ground regarding the current operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the region. The briefings aimed to provide the COAS with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and readiness of the forces stationed in the strategically critical Akhnoor sector. The discussions focused on ensuring a stable and secure environment, which is paramount for peace in the region.

Commendation and Interaction with Troops

Highlighting the significance of morale and professional excellence, General Pande commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment to exhibiting high standards of professionalism. His interaction with the troops served as a morale booster and reinforced the importance of steadfastness in meeting the operational challenges. The COAS's appreciation of the troops' professionalism and dedication plays a critical role in maintaining the high morale of the forces stationed in sensitive areas.

Civil-Military Synergy and Enhancements

Prior to his visit to the White Knight Corps, General Pande engaged in discussions with Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, focusing on aspects to further enhance civil-military synergy. His visit to the HQ Western Command, where he was briefed on the Operational Readiness, prevailing Security Situation, Capability & Infrastructure development, underscored the strategic intent to bolster the defense posture and infrastructure along the borders.

General Pande's visit to the Akhnoor sector and his subsequent engagements highlight the Indian Army's proactive approach to ensuring operational readiness and security in Jammu and Kashmir. By emphasizing the importance of professionalism, dedication, and civil-military synergy, the COAS's visit serves as a testament to India's commitment to peace and stability in the region, amidst the complex security challenges it faces.