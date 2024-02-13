American Samoan Son and Hawaiian Airlines Pilot Honored with Senate Concurrent Resolution

Captain Talisau Lincoln Moliga, an American Samoan son and Hawaiian Airlines pilot, received a Senate Concurrent Resolution in honor of his accomplishments. The ceremony took place on February 13, 2024, recognizing Moliga's exceptional journey from a young soldier deployed to a war zone to a successful commercial airline pilot.

From the Battlefield to the Skies

Born and raised in American Samoa, Moliga joined the Army Reserve at the tender age of 17. This decision marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see him become the youngest local soldier to be deployed straight out of high school. His military career took him to a war zone, where he gained valuable experience and developed a deep sense of discipline and resilience.

Academic Excellence and Flying Ambitions

Following his military service, Moliga pursued higher education and obtained two Bachelor's degrees. Simultaneously, he nurtured his passion for aviation and acquired various pilot licenses. These achievements paved the way for his successful career as a commercial airline pilot.

A Role Model for Samoan Youth

Moliga's retirement from the military did not dampen his drive and ambition. Instead, it marked the start of a new chapter in his life as a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. Over the years, he has become known for his interactions with Samoan passengers and his dedication to inspiring young people in his community who dream of becoming pilots themselves.

As the recipient of the Senate Concurrent Resolution, Captain Talisau Lincoln Moliga stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and the pursuit of one's dreams. His story serves as an inspiration not only to the people of American Samoa but also to anyone facing adversity and striving for success.

